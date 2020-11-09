NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth soccer teams were preparing for the District 11 finals when they found out they wouldn't be playing in them due to COVID-19 concerns within the school district. Over the weekend, the Blue Eagles were told they could resume their preparations as they got the approval to play in the now delayed championship contests.
The school's boys' and girls' soccer teams are set, once again, to play for district gold in a title twin bill. Now the games are set for Tuesday night at Whitehall's Zephyr Sports Complex. The doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.
The girls' final is between Nazareth and Parkland. The boys' team will battle Emmaus.
The Nazareth boys' team was eager for this season, with the group of players coming in, and now hopes to reach their goals.