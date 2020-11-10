The scheduled District 11 football playoff game between Nazareth and Stroudsburg set for this Friday was canceled on Tuesday after Stroudsburg withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues.
Due to the forfeit, the Blue Eagles advance to the 6A championship and will face either Easton or Freedom. That game is set for Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
Stroudsburg originally withdrew from the postseason tournament last week due to COVID-19 concerns, but later opted back in due to an error. Their scheduled opponent, Parkland, had to withdraw due to coronavirus concerns of their own, which allowed the Mountaineers to earn a bye into the semifinals.
Nazareth followed a similar path as the team first withdrew from the tournament citing positive COVID-19 cases within the school district, but then got the clearance to play and return to the bracket. The team faced off against Pleasant Valley on Monday night and won 56-10.
The Blue Eagles are the defending champions and are the top seed in the 6A field.