ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nazareth upset four-time defending district champion Parkland 2-1 in a District 11-4A girls' soccer quarterfinal game on Thursday evening at Parkland High School.
The Blue Eagles are the eighth seed in the bracket and the Trojans were the top seed.
Abby James and Hayden Berner scored for Nazareth in the victory.
Nazareth moves on to face Pleasant Valley, who upset Pocono Mountain East. Northampton and Freedom will face off in the other 4A semifinal.
