Nazareth earned two wins in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in the NORCO Independent Baseball League. Nazareth defeated Hellertown 15-1 in six innings in the first game and then topped Northampton 4-2 in the second game.
Nazareth sweeps Saturday doubleheader
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
