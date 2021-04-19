CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Nazareth swept Southern Lehigh 3-0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-23) in a non-league boys' volleyball match on Monday night at Southern Lehigh High School. The win improved the Blue Eagles' record to 7-3 this season.
The Blue Eagles soared in the first set as they rolled to a 25-7 win. The second set was tighter, but Nazareth held a 15-11 lead midway through and held on for the victory.
In the third set, Southern Lehigh held a narrow 14-13 advantage, but Nazareth tied it at 14 and went on to win.