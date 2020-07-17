Nazareth defeated Freemansburg 5-2 in a NORCO Independent Baseball League contest on Friday night.
Nazareth grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the game and then tacked on a third run in the third inning as they held on for a 5-2 road win.
Nazareth defeated Freemansburg 5-2 in a NORCO Independent Baseball League contest on Friday night.
Nazareth grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the game and then tacked on a third run in the third inning as they held on for a 5-2 road win.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly sunny and hot.
Mostly clear and humid.
Very hot and humid with sunshine and some clouds.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.