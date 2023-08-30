NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth opened the 2023 season with a resounding win over an EPC North opponent. Week two, the Blue Eagles get right into a heavyweight portion of their schedule traveling to Emmaus.
The Blue Eagles got the better of the Green Hornets at home a season ago, hitting the road this time around they know it won't be easy. This matchup has become one of the best in the EPC over recent seasons.
Head coach Tom Falzone knows his team will need be to at their best on Friday night to come away from the 'Hornets Nest' with a win.
"It's there place, it's gonna be a rough environment to play in. Those fans get crazy over there, we know that. We're gonna have to come out, keep our composure. Handle the pressure they're gonna give us and we'll see what happens."
Both teams will be looking to make an early statement in the conference.