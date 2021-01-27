NAZARETH, Pa. - The reigning PIAA-AAA team state champions welcomed Northampton to their gym Wednesday night to open the season. The Blue Eagles winning their season opener in a thriller coming down to the last bout.
The Konkrete Kids got out to an eight point lead after a win at 152 lbs. by Noah Reichelderfer. That lead would get pushed to double-digits following a win by tech-fall at 160 lbs. by Jagger Condomitti.
As the heavier weight classes took to the mat, the Blue Eagles began to take over. Joe Capobianco picking up a win by fall at 189 lbs. was one of three straight falls to put Nazareth in front.
All tied up heading into the final bout of the dual, at 126 lbs. coming down to the third round. Jake Doone gets the takedown to break the tie in the bout and the dual, Blue Eagles earn win number one 32-29.