NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Two of the top teams in their respective divisions, Nazareth hittin the road to take on Northampton. The Blue Eagles continuing their winning ways with a fifth straight, 16-11.
Both teams were firing on all cylinders from the batters box, going back and forth offensively.
The Blue Eagles jumped out to a, 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning. This one looking like it could be a mercy rule game, but the Konkrete Kids would begin to fight back.
Two-runs in the third to cut into the deficit, and that would start the back and forth run. The K-Kids would only find themselves down by two heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Gavin Pychinka would clear the bases with a shot to the fence to score three, and the K-Kids would grab their first lead of afternoon, 9-8. They would tack on two more before heading to the seventh with a three-run lead.
From there, the Blue Eagles would go on to score eight unanswered runs. Jake Dally driving in the game tying run with an RBI single, and David Bertz would drive in two more to break the, 11-11 tie.
Nazareth improves to 11-2 on the season, while Northampton takes a step back at, 9-5.