HAMPTON, Va. - Nazareth wrapped up another Virginia Duals National High School championship with a 30-30 (criteria) victory over Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) on Saturday.
The Blue Eagles reached the finals with a 39-31 win over St. Mary's Ryken (Md.) in the quarterfinals and a 57-12 semifinal win over St. Augustine Prep (N.J.).
Dominic Rizzotto (106), Tahir Parkins (113), Charlie Bunting (120) and Sonny Sasso (285) all went 3-0 in the final three duals.
The Blue Eagles captured their sixth Virginia Duals crown due to the criteria for most six-point bouts against the Highlanders. Nazareth also won titles in 1996, 1997, 2007, 2016 and 2017.