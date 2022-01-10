NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth won 10 of 13 bouts and picked up falls in three of them en route to a 43-15 victory at Raymond J. Nunamaker Gymnasium.
With the match starting at 172 pounds, the Blue Eagles got off to a strong start with falls from Ryan Fairchild (172) and Sonny Sasso (189).
After the hosts tacked on a pair of regular decisions to push the score to 18-0, Easton (10-1) got on the board with a first period fall by Christopher Kelly at 106.
Nazareth (5-0) then won six of the next seven bouts while picking up bonus points in four of them. Easton earned their final win of the evening when James Geiger picked up a quick fall at 160.