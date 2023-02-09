HERSHEY, Pa. - Nazareth jumped out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 48-15 victory over Delaware Valley in the PIAA Class 3A wrestling tournament at Giant Center.
Marco Malerba (189) and Remy Trach (107) bookended a pair of falls by Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) as the Blue Eagles advance to the quarterfinal round to take on District 3 champion Central Dauphin.
The Rams defeated District 12 champion La Salle College 59-12.
NAZARETH 48, DELAWARE VALLEY 15
189: Marco Malerba (N) tf. Brennan Colville 16-0
215: Sonny Sasso (N) p. Christopher Della Bella 2:55
285: Sean Kinney (N) p. Aiden Black 1:38
107: Remy Trach (N) tf. Dean Gouldthorpe 15-0
114: Landon Machado (DV) p. Zakary Novak 3:48
121: Dominic Rizzotto (N) d. Brady Colville 5-0
127: Charlie Bunting (N) tf. Noah Polhill 19-3
133: Dom Moyer d. (DV) Jack Campbell 5-2
139: Jake Doone p. (N) Travis Walton 1:54
145: Cade Campbell p. (N) Tristan Gannon 1:13
152: Luke Brazanskas (DV) p. Alex Dimartino 3:52
160: Brayden Zuercher (N) d. A.J. Dierksen 1-0
172: Dominic Wheatley (N) d. C.J. Walton 7-0