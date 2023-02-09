HERSHEY, Pa. - Nazareth jumped out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 48-15 victory over Delaware Valley in the PIAA Class 3A wrestling tournament at Giant Center.

Marco Malerba (189) and Remy Trach (107) bookended a pair of falls by Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) as the Blue Eagles advance to the quarterfinal round to take on District 3 champion Central Dauphin.

The Rams defeated District 12 champion La Salle College 59-12.

NAZARETH 48, DELAWARE VALLEY 15

189: Marco Malerba (N) tf. Brennan Colville 16-0

215: Sonny Sasso (N) p. Christopher Della Bella 2:55

285: Sean Kinney (N) p. Aiden Black 1:38

107: Remy Trach (N) tf. Dean Gouldthorpe 15-0

114: Landon Machado (DV) p. Zakary Novak 3:48

121: Dominic Rizzotto (N) d. Brady Colville 5-0

127: Charlie Bunting (N) tf. Noah Polhill 19-3

133: Dom Moyer d. (DV) Jack Campbell 5-2

139: Jake Doone p. (N) Travis Walton 1:54

145: Cade Campbell p. (N) Tristan Gannon 1:13

152: Luke Brazanskas (DV) p. Alex Dimartino 3:52

160: Brayden Zuercher (N) d. A.J. Dierksen 1-0

172: Dominic Wheatley (N) d. C.J. Walton 7-0