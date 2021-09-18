Nazareth and Wyomissing earned high school football wins on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Eagles battled back to best Bethlehem Catholic 42-41 at BASD Stadium in an EPC clash while the Spartans cruised to a 47-7 triumph over Hamburg in a Berks contest.
The Golden Hawks led 41-14 in the third quarter in the contest, but Nazareth rallied to score 28 unanswered points to earn the win. The Blue Eagles improved to 3-1 with the win while the loss dropped the Golden Hawks to 1-3.
The Spartans improved to 4-0 while Hamburg dropped to 3-1 after Saturday's clash.