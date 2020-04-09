NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth girls' basketball team reached the PIAA quarterfinals as their successful 2019-20 season pushed deep into the state playoffs, but that is as far as they'd get. The 2020 PIAA basketball tournaments officially were canceled on Thursday when the PIAA Board of Directors announced the cancellation of remaining winter sports championships as well as the entire spring sports season.
The Blue Eagles were among several local EPC girls' basketball teams that were still vying for a state title. Freedom and Bethlehem Catholic were still in the mix when play was halted last month as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S.
This abrupt ending is tough for seniors, Nazareth head coach Rich Bickert noted after he heard the news, but Nazareth's roster does not have one senior. All of their players will be back for next season.
Although his team will get another chance to play on the high school hardwood, Bickert told his team that although this is an emotional decision to accept, this just shows that there are things bigger than sports in life.