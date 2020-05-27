NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth Lady Blue Eagle standout basketball player Talya Brugler took to Twitter to announce her college commitment Wednesday evening.
Brugler, the single-season and game scoring leader for the Lady Blue Eagles announced she'll be continuing her career at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.
The junior earned the EPC MVP and All-State honors this year in helping the Lady Blue Eagles capture an EPC and District title. They had advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals before the season came to an end.