ELVERSON, Pa. - Nazareth leaving the comforts of home to take on Chambersburg in the PIAA quarterfinal round. The Trojans were firing on all cylinders Thursday afternoon, 9-1 knocking off the Blue Eagles.
The Trojans came out firing in the top of the first inning, already up 1-0 Saleen Null clears the bases with a three-run double, 4-0. Two inning later, the bases loaded once again and this time it's Samantha Paetow clearing the bases.
Paetow's three-run double accounts for a four RBI day at that point, it's 7-0 Trojans.
From there the Blue Eagles bats remained in check as the Trojans cruised to the quarterfinal win.
Nazareth's fine season ends with both the EPC and District XI titles.