PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The NBA released the upcoming schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon.
The League making a few tweaks to the schedule this season, no games to be played on election Tuesday and there will be a league wide rivalry week beginning on January 23rd.
For the Philadelphia 76ers, they open the season on October 18th, as one of two nationally broadcast games. The Sixers will open the season at Boston, this will b one of 34 nationally televised games for the team.
Philly will open up their home schedule on October, 20th against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Another game to circle in the early slate, November 22nd, the potential return of Ben Simmons.
Lebron makes his lone appearance at the Wells Fargo Center on December ninth, and a week later on the 16th, the defending champions, Golden State come to town.
The Sixers will once again return to action on Christmas Day, part of the NBA's jam packed slate. A showdown in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks awaits them.
The full 82 game slate can be seen on the NBA's website.