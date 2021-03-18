ST. LOUIS - The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships began on Thursday morning at the Enterprise Center. The three-day event began with its first sessions, which featured local grapplers.
Exeter product Austin DeSanto, who is competing with the Iowa Hawkeyes, won via tech fall in his first bout to advance to the next round.
The Penn State Nittany Lions went 8-1 in the first round with seven of those wins coming with bonus points.
Lehigh's grapplers went 3-7 in their first bouts of the championship event. Malyke Hines, Jake Jakobsen, and Jordan Wood all advanced with victories as they chase a national championship.
Lehigh Valley natives Sammy Sasson and Mikey Labriola also won in their first battles at nationals.
Thursday's evening session is set to begin at 6 p.m.