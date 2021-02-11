The EIWA was given 45 spots when the NCAA announced the pre-allocations for the national tournament and the first coaches' rankings for the 2020-21 NCAA Division I wrestling season. The EIWA is the league in which Lehigh competes.
The league's 45 spots include 10 automatic qualifiers, who will be the EIWA champion at each weight class this season. Additionally, conferences were awarded their pre-allocations based on the five-year average from the last five seasons of pre-allocations earned by the individual weight class in each conference. That is a different methodology than what has been used in previous years.
All told, 266 spots were allocated in Thursday's announcement. The remaining spots will be determined after conference tournaments are held.
The EIWA Championships are set for February 26 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.
In the first coaches' rankings of the season, five Mountain Hawks appeared. Jordan Wood, Jaret Lane, Malyke Hines, Jimmy Hoffman, and Jake Jakobsen all were in the rankings.