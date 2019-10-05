Local college football round up, several area teams picking up big wins on the road this Saturday.
Muhlenberg - 49 @ Franklin & Marshall - 6
Muhlenberg ran away with this one early, holding a 42-6 lead at halftime. Mules quarterback Mike Hnatkowsky threw for over 300 yards and had five touchdowns in the route. The seventh ranked Mules move to 5-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.
Moravian - 33 @ Gettysburg - 16
The Greyhounds ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more in their road win over Gettysburg. Moravian put up 26 points by halftime before tacking on one more touchdown in the fourth. Roberto Diez posted 174 yards on 31 carries in the win. This road win would be the Greyhounds first of the season, 1-4 (1-3).
Alvernia - 12 @ Wilkes - 45
Alvernia fell to 1-4 (0-3) on the year with a loss on the road against Wilkes on Saturday. The Golden Wolves found themselves in a big hole early down 25-6 at the half. Darrius Sample led the ground attack for the Golden Wolves with 158 of the teams 221 rushing yards on the day.
Albright - 45 @ FDU Florham - 50
Albright came up just short of their first win of the season in a close lose to FDU-Florham. The Lions quarterback Jimmy Lahay threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns in the effort. The Devils outscored the Lions 23-8 in the fourth quarter, the final points coming as time expired for the win.
Kutztown - 27 @ Bloomsburg - 12
The 24th ranked Golden Bears improved to 5-0 (2-0) with their road win over Bloomsburg. The Golden Bears only need three quarters to put up 27 points in the win. Kutztown quarterback Collin DiGablo threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the win.