EASTON, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond baseball and softball teams began their week with home wins on Monday afternoon. The NDGP baseball team posted a 7-2 win over Central Catholic as the Crusaders rolled to a 14-0 win over Saucon Valley in a softball game in five innings.
In the baseball battle, NDGP jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings of play. ACCHS loaded the bases in the fifth, down 4-1, and cut the lead to 4-2. The Crusaders plated three more runs in the remaining innings to seal the home win.
In the softball contest, Notre Dame Green Pond scored five runs in the first three innings. Then they played nine runs in the fourth inning as they rolled to the commanding win.