NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Continued Elevated Risk for Wildfire Spread on Tuesday... The elevated risk for the rapid spread of wildfires will continue on Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be very dry, between 15 and 25 percent. Winds will be a bit lighter than on Monday, but northwesterly wind gusts to around 20 mph are still expected. This combined with the low humidity, warm temperatures, and increasingly dry fuels will produce conditions favorable for wildfire spread, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.