Sports

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Crusaders blank New Hope-Solebury

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:19 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond defeated New Hope-Solebury 5-0 to win the District 11/1 3A Subregional Championship and advance to the PIAA playoffs. The game was at Coca-Cola Park after being rained out earlier this week.

NDGP started the scoring in the third inning when Ryan Gibki hit a solo homer to left field in the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. On the mound, Nick Vonelli pitched six shutout inning to help cement the victory.

Video courtesy of Service Electric.

