BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond battled back in the second half and won the Colonial League girls' basketball championship with a 49-46 win over Moravian Academy on Friday night at Freedom High School.
The Lions in the third quarter by eight and held on to a one point advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders finished strong in the game's closing minutes to secure the victory.
The league championship is the first for the program since 2015.
NDGP was led by Antonia Bates, who finished with 21 points. She scored 14 points in the second half.