Both the Notre Dame Green Pond and the Bethlehem Catholic boys' basketball teams are looking to new players to keep their run of recent success going this winter.
The Crusaders still have sophomore Brendan Boyle, but team will have newcomers in the lineup with him. The team won 18 games a year ago and advanced to the district final.
For the Golden Hawks, they are now without the program's all-time leading scorer Justin Paz as well as Kyle Young, both of whom graduated. The team returns four players who played varsity minutes last year, but the team still has high expectations.