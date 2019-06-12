Sports

NDGP cruises into PIAA title game

Crusaders win 8-1 in state semifinal

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond defeated Lake Lehman 8-1 in a PIAA 3A baseball semifinal at Pottsville Area High School on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the state final on Thursday. The Crusaders will face Mount Union for state gold in the title game.

Steven Luke, who won Colonial League MVP, pitched a complete game on the mound and earned the win. He also knocked in a run to help his own cause.

The game was tied at one in the third inning until the third inning when NDGP broke the game open and soared to the win from there.

