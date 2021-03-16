EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond edged St. Basil Academy 32-29 in a PIAA girls' basketball tournament opener on Tuesday night. With the win the Crusaders advance to the 3A quarterfinals.
The Panthers missed game-winning chances in the contest's final seconds as the Crusaders survived a close state playoff opener.
Notre Dame G.P. led 26-20 midway through the second half, but St. Basil Academy fought back to cut the deficit to one in the final minute.
NDGP is set to face Trinity in the next round of the tournament.