NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

NDGP falls to Mount Union in state final

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Mount Union defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 9-1 in the PIAA 3A baseball championship at Penn State on Thursday afternoon. The game was delayed nearly three hours due to rain. The Crusaders finished the season 23-6 with several titles this spring.

The state title was the fourth for Mount Union in program history.

Mount Union started early and took a 4-0 lead after the opening frame. The Trojans tacked on a few more and led 8-0 after two innings. The Crusaders' lone run came in the seventh inning.

