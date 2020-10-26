EASTON, Pa. - The next two scheduled games for the Notre Dame Green Pond football team were canceled, the school announced in a statement released by athletic director Amy Rogers on Monday afternoon.
"We learned earlier today that a member of our football team had tested positive," the statement read. "Per the Pennsylvania Department of Health, team members will be quarantining through Monday, November 2nd and practice will resume Tuesday, November 3rd. School operations will continue as normal for the remainder of the Notre Dame student body."
Monday night's scheduled game against Old Forge was a late schedule change after the Crusaders did not play this past Friday night.