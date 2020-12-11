EASTON, Pa. - NDGP went 12-6 last season, but lost both of their playoff games. This year's teams wants more out of the 2020-21 campaign.
This year's team features a lot of returners from last year, but now head coach Pat Boyle will be looking to his bench for more production.
"Unfortunately, we've had some injuries here," Boyle said. "Two of our key guys, Sean Howllet injured his knee and Noah Gunkle, who we thought was really ready to have a great year, is out for the season with a knee injury. So, hoping Sean can get back around Christmas, and then see if some of these other guys can step up."
In this unique season, the Crusaders plan to get creative with building their season schedule. They also hope to find different solutions for on-court communication with players wearing masks.
Regardless of who they play, NDGP wants to play better away from their home floor this season. Last year, the team won 11 of their 12 wins at home.