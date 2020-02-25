The District 11 3A girls' basketball final is set as Notre Dame Green Pond will battle North Schuylkill for the title. Notre Dame Green Pond won 51-17 over Northern Lehigh and North Schuylkill defeated Palmerton 57-32 in their semifinal games on Tuesday night.
The Crusaders and Bulldogs battled at Northampton Area High School while Spartans face the Blue Bombers at Martz Hall.
Antonia Bates recorded a game-high 10 points for Notre Dame Green Pond in the victory.
North Schuylkill - Palmerton Highlights Are Courtesy Of WBRE