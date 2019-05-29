Sports

NDGP preps for subregional final

Game pushed to Thursday

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:05 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond already claimed the District 11 title in the 3A baseball field thanks to losses by Palisades and Palmerton which left the Crusaders as the lone team left from the district. Now NDGP looks to win the subregional title when they face New Hope-Solebury in the subregional final.

The Colonial League champs will have to wait a bit longer to hit the field though. The game was scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed until Thursday due to the inclement weather.

The Crusaders believe they have come into their own, and played as a team during this championship stretch.

