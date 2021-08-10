EASTON, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond Crusaders lost a lot of talent from their 7-1 team a year ago, but head coach Phil Stambaugh is confident his returning pieces will fill in the gaps nicely.
"We lost Matt Frauen, a two-time 1,000 yard rusher," Stambaugh said. "We lost three starting offensive linemen. We lost three starting wide receivers. But we play a lot of guys. So, I feel every year we don't have to completely start from scratch. We're kind of reloading. Collin Quintano back as our starting quarterback now for the third year and Nadir Sanders. We have a good nucleus of guys and we're going to use a lot of guys. Like running back and wide receiver are probably going to be by committee."
Quintano has experience at the quarterback position from years in the starting role with the Crusaders, but he still wants to improve, in particular in the leadership area.
"When I was a freshman, I looked up to Cole DeFranco," Quintano said. "I feel like that's what the younger guys are doing to me now. So, I have to be a better role model than I was last year and the year before that so these guys can look up to me and then next year when somebody else steps in, they'll have a lot of confidence like I have.
"You know, me and Coach Phil joke around about all of Cole's records and I just want to break those this year. That's my goal this year, but first off the team's goals first especially. So, we've got to focus on every week this year so we can get our district championship that we need."
Notre Dame fell to North Schuylkill in last year’s district title game. The Crusaders are looking forward to a rematch, and this time it will first occur during the regular season, when they host the Spartans in Week 6.