HERSHEY, Pa. - High school wrestling is once again taking over the Giant Center in Hershey for the PIAA Individual tournament.
Several local wrestlers at the 2A division have been making some noise in the early round action. Notre Dame Green Pond with seven wrestlers advancing to the quarterfinals, and Saucon Valley close behind with five of their own.
Defending champ Ryan Crookham one of those seven for the Crusaders, he picked up a pin in 2:36 on Thursday. The Panthers getting one of their own with a pin by Thomas Spirk at 145.
To view live updates of all the action at the Giant Center over the next three days click here.