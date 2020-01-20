EASTON, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond girls' basketball team is just one of two remaining undefeated girls' basketball teams left in District 11 this season. Now the Crusaders believe they are starting to settle in.
NDGP head coach Josh Kopp believes his players are embracing their roles and his team's rotations are taking full shape. Now he looks for them to elevate their games as the final few weeks of the regular season come.
The Crusaders have a tough match-up Monday night when they host Moravian Academy. The Lions are 11-3 overall and are on a seven game win streak.