HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond defeated Saucon Valley 47-27 in a Colonial League wrestling dual on Tuesday night at Saucon Valley High School which brought the Panthers' lengthy league win streak to an end. Saucon Valley held a 73-regular season league dual match win streak coming into Tuesday's battle and it was snapped by the Crusaders.
The loss for the Panthers is the first in a league dual meet in the regular season since 2011, when they fell to Pen Argyl.
NDGP jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the match, but Saucon Valley climbed back to tie it at 21. Then after that the Crusaders took control and earned the historic win.