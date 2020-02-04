EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond swept Wilson in Colonial League boys' basketball games on Tuesday night. The NDGP boys' basketball team won 71-61 while the Crusaders also topped the Warriors 49-35 in the girls' contest as well.
With the win, the Notre Dame Green Pond girls' basketball team completed an undefeated league regular season.
Cassie Murphy led all scorers in the Crusaders' win with 18 points. She scored 15 of those in the first half of play.
In the boys' game, Wilson Sam Brown posted a game-high 24 points in the back-and-forth affair, but NDGP held on for the win. Jared Jacobs paced the Crusaders with 21 points.