EASTON, Pa. - As the calendar turned to 2020, a new chapter also began in Colonial League wrestling. The Crusaders snapped Saucon Valley's seven year reign as league champs and captured the league title.
Notre Dame G.P. completed the league schedule undefeated in the 2019-20 campaign.
The energy and passion the program has starts at the top with its head coach Matt Veres, and it trickles down from there.
Last year the Crusaders won their first ever dual at the PIAA championships and now this season they are looking for more.