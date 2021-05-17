EASTON, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond earned a 9-8 walk-off win over Palisades in a thrilling Colonial League baseball semifinal at Notre Dame Green Pond High School on Monday evening. With the win the Crusaders advance to the league title game.
The two teams combined for nine runs in the game's final frame on Monday with NDGP pulling out the win.
The Crusaders are set to face Northwestern for the league crown. The Tigers defeated Southern Lehigh 7-3 in the league's other semifinals showdown.
The title game is scheduled for Wednesday at Saucon Valley High School. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.