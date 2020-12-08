EASTON, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond wrestling team won the Colonial League title last season, but the Crusaders have their sights set on an even bigger 2020-21 campaign.
This year's team features returning talent from last year and good depth in the lineup. Among the notable returners is two-time state champion Ryan Crookham. Brandan Chletsos, Evan Maag, and Brett Ungar also are back this winter.
NDGP's schedule is a tough test, one that includes Bethlehem Catholic, but the Crusaders are eager to see what they can do.