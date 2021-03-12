HERSHEY, Pa. - Notre Dame Green Pond's Brett Ungar won PIAA gold medal in the state individual wrestling championships at the Giant Center on Friday night.
Ungar took down an undefeated Mason Gibson, who was nationally-ranked, to win the state title.
Local PIAA 2A Place Winners:
106---Ayden Smith 4th (NDGP)
113---Adam Schweitzer 7th (NDGP)
120---Brett Ungar CHAMP (NDGP), Parker Davidson 8th (Hamburg)
132---Brandon Chletsos 2nd (NDGP)
138---David Kreidler 6th (Central Catholic)
145---Noah Frack 8th (Brandywine Heights)
152---Dalton Gimbor 2nd (Hamburg)
160---Bailey Gimbor 4th (Hamburg), Holden Garcia 6th (NDGP)
172---Jake Jones 4th (Saucon Valley), Ben Haubert 5th (Palisades)
189---Ty Csencsits 8th (Saucon Valley)
215---Nate Wickersham 3rd (Tamaqua), Dante Mahaffey 6th (Saucon Valley)