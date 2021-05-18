CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - With a few extra hits, the Southern Lehigh softball team could be a lot better than a 13-7 team, as four of their losses were by two runs or less. After a big win last week, the Spartans are looking forward to keeping things going in the right direction Tuesday night against Northwestern.
The team's offense exploded with an 18-2 win over Notre Dame Green Pond in the first round of the Colonial League playoffs. Now the Spartans battle the Tigers in the semifinals.
The two teams battled twice during the regular season, both of which were meetings won by Northwestern.
"We're going to get our share of hits. We're going to score a few runs. It really comes down to can our pitchers throw for control and hit their spots? Winning and losing is going to be controlled by what we take into the game," Southern Lehigh head coach Brian Neefe said.
Neefe celebrated his 50th year as a head coach at Southern Lehigh this year and his players enjoy playing for him and want to make this season special.
"We want to make him proud," Southern Lehigh senior Rylee Hobel said. "We want to make him happy to be here. He spends the majority of his time here with us. He's been here for so many years. He teaches us so much, not only about softball, but about life. I've learned so many big life lessons, like leadership to just communication and everything in between."
The next step in the direction to a special, championship season is Tuesday night.