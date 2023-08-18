ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley made it two in a row over Jacksonville on Thursday night with a, 2-1 win. The IronPigs getting a boost offensively from the rehabbing, Brandon Marsh.
In the top of the first, the Jumbo Shrimp would score their lone run on a RBI double. From there, Nick Nelson would settle in and not allow another run through the sixth inning when the bullpen came in and handled business.
Nelson allowed just the one run on six hits while striking out three over six innings of work.
Offensively, in the bottom of the second the IronPigs responded. Marsh drove in two runs with a ground rule double to short left field, giving the IronPigs the lead and effectively the win.
(Video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)