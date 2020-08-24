READING, Pa. - Monday, August 24, was named Kobe Bryant Day in honor of the late NBA legend, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year. The date 8/24 represents the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career and also is one day after his birthday.
Muhlenberg boys' basketball coach and former NBA player Tyrone Nesby held a Mamba Day event in Berks County to help honor Bryant, who he got to know during his career.
Nesby held an event at Grace Church Court where people could donate $24 to get on the court and shoot basketball for up to 12 hours to honor Bryant.
Nesby and Bryant both were in Los Angeles early on in their NBA careers and began a friendship that continued after their playing days were over. The two last spoke in December, when they were planning a basketball camp.
Kobe Bryant Day is a part of Mamba Week, to honor the late basketball legend.