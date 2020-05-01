READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg head coach Tyrone Nesby was named the Pennsylvania 5A Coach of the Year after his team's successful 2019-20 campaign.
Nesby guided the Muhls to the program's first District 3 championship and a run in the state playoffs. Muhlenberg notched two wins in the PIAA tournament before it was suspended and subsequently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His teams have been known for their three-point shooting. They have set new records from beyond the arc in the past two seasons.