READING, Pa. - Tyrone Nesby stepped down as the head boys' basketball coach at Muhlenberg High School. The NBA veteran informed his team on Monday.
Nesby held the job for four years and in that time turned the team in a PIAA powerhouse. When he took over the program averaged five wins per season and now they are ranked in the top 10 at the 5A level in the state.
The Muhls won the program's first-ever district title during Nesby's tenure as well.
The former professional player stepped down from the role to pursue coaching opportunities at the collegiate level.