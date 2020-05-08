The impact Michael Jordan had on the game of basketball and in the NBA has been felt for decades, but the conversation was stirred up again recently with the airing of The Last Dance, the ESPN docu-series, which is chronicling the career of Jordan. Without any live sports in the U.S., the series has gotten even more attention from sports fans.
One of those fans, Tyrone Nesby, also has a first-hand knowledge of how important Jordan was to basketball, back then and today. The former NBA player and current Muhlenberg head boys' basketball coach, was Jordan's teammate with Washington. Jordan called him to tell him he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Wizards.
In a recent episode in the series, the late Kobe Bryant spoke about the impact Jordan had on him as a young player in the NBA and how seeing his style of play and mentality towards the game fueled his trip to several championships.
Nesby was also friends with Bryant, when they both played in Los Angeles. The Pennsylvania 5A coach of the year agreed with the basketball hall of famer that Jordan has had that lasting impact on the game.