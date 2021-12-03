ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The comeback kids, Allentown Central Catholic could never be counted out of any game during their run towards the PIAA 2A title.
The Vikettes came from behind in every state playoff game, which included their two goal burst within the final three minutes of the championship game.
This collection of seniors played with an incredible sense of pride all season long. One of those seniors, Julia Roth commenting on the fact that this was the last ride for many of their careers.
An improbable run that will forever be remembered in Central Catholic girls soccer history.
The moment during the season this group knew it was truly possible, when they beat Parkland. From that moment, the road to Hershey was truly on for this group.