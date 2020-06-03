ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The William Allen boys basketball team will have a new face at the helm when the season tips off next Winter. Darnell Braswell is just the fifth head coach in the programs history.
A former Allen and DeSales standout, Braswell was happy to accept the job and "come back home". He was a part of the 2006 Allen boys basketball team that won the LVC and District XI titles.
Braswell has spent eight years on the sidelines as an assistant coach, getting his start at Allentown Central Catholic before spending the last five years under Scott Coval at DeSales.
While size could be an issue next season for the Canaries, Braswell is excited for the returning back court trio and the experience they bring. Ultimately, he's looking forward to getting to work and being a leader for the kids.