ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new set of Big Ticket rankings were released on Monday, ahead of the first week of playoff games for the 2019 high school football season. The latest Top 25 Poll features a new team leading the large school section.
Here is the complete Top 25:
School, Record, Previous Ranking
LARGE SCHOOLS:
1. WILSON - 9-1 - 2
2. FREEDOM - 9-1 - 3
3. DOWNINGTOWN WEST - 9-1 - 4
4. DOWNINGTOWN EAST - 9-1 - 5
5. NAZARETH - 9-1 - 6
6. COATESVILLE - 7-2 - 1
7. PARKLAND - 8-2 - 8
8. NORTHAMPTON - 9-1 - 9
9. CB WEST - 9-1 - 10
10. SO. LEHIGH - 9-1 - 11
11. SPRING-FORD - 8-2 - 14
12. PHILLIPSBURG - 7-1 - 7
13. GOV. MIFFLIN - 7-3 - 15
14. NORTH PENN - 7-3 - NR
15. CHELTENHAM - 9-1 - NR
SMALL SCHOOLS:
1. WYOMISSING - 10-0 - 1
2. NORTH SCHUYLKILL - 9-1 - 2
3. NORTHWESTERN - 9-1 - 3
4. TAMAQUA - 8-2 - 6
5. POTTSVILLE - 8-2 - 4
6. POPE JOHN PAUL II - 8-2 - 5
7. ACCHS - 6-4 - NR
8. NOTRE DAME - 7-3 - NR
9. BERKS CATHOLIC - 6-4 - 8
10. FLEETWOOD - 8-2 - 10