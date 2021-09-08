Wyomissing continuing their winning ways

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing has started the 2021 season off strong, putting up 40-plus points in their first, two games, both wins. 

The Spartans saw plenty of turnover at their skill positions following the state final run a season ago. This new cast of playmakers is a testament to their work ethic and the coaching staff. 

Seniors Aiden Mack and Charlie McIntyre both feel confident moving forward that this early season success will continue. They give credit to the coaching staff for getting them prepared, and to their fellow teammates for stepping up when needed.